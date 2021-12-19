Pandemic gave students a chance to develop resilience against challenges: Dr. K Sivan at KLU

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: KL Deemed to be University held its 11th convocation and conferred degrees to over 3,650 students for successfully completing their higher education.

ISRO Chairman Dr. K Sivan, was the chief guest while VOLVO Group- India President & MD, Kamal Bali and Viswa Vikhyaatha Pravachanakartha Brahmasri Chaganti Koteswara Rao were the guests of honour. Founder of Silicon Andhra Kuchibhotla Anand was the special guest at the occasion.

University chancellor Dr. SS Mantha conferred the degrees to 3,525 graduate and postgraduate students and 125 doctoral degrees. As many as 40 gold and 40 silver medals were awarded to the highest and second-highest rank holders in each programme of specialisation.

Dr. K Sivan and Kamal Bali were conferred with an Honorary Degree of ‘Doctor of Science’ (Honoris Causa). Movie Artist Mohammed Ali, Kuchibhotla Anand, and Brahmasri Chaganti Koteswara Rao were conferred with an Honorary Degree of ‘Doctor of Letters’ (Honoris Causa).

University president Koneru Satyanarayana urged the students to lead the new world with confidence and through innovation. He said, “The University’s students are our living legacies and we, as educators feel a collective sense of pride for all that they have accomplished under the duress of the pandemic.”

ISRO chief Dr. K Sivan congratulated the students and said, “The pandemic has given the aspiring leaders, an opportunity to develop resilience and immense readiness for challenges. With a varsity like KLU there is real opportunity for innovation and growth.”