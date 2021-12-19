STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rayalaseema activists criticise Naidu

Naidu spell his views of the development of Rayalaseema.

Published: 19th December 2021 10:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2021 10:00 AM   |  A+A-

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu.

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: A day after Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi’s meeting in the temple town of Tirupati, several activists from the Rayalaseema region criticised TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu. They staged a protest at Srinivasa circle in Nandyal town, denouncing the TDP stand on the capital issue. Rayalaseema Youth and Students JAC chairman B Sreeramulu accused Naidu of holding the event with “paid artists” from the coastal areas of the State. 

Naidu spell his views of the development of Rayalaseema. The High Court should be set up in Kurnool or the capital should be shifted to Kurnool, he demanded.

Comments

