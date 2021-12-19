STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Techie finds his calling in American football

Pothireddy Sandeep Kumar Reddy led the Indian team at the International Federation of American Football Flag Football World Championship-2021 after playing 30 international matches.

Published: 19th December 2021 09:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2021 09:02 AM   |  A+A-

American Football

Representational Image

By S Nagaraja Rao
Express News Service

KADAPA: Pothireddy Sandeep Kumar Reddy, an IT professional, has found fame in a little-known sport in the country—American football. 

Pothireddy Sandeep Kumar was
chosen as captain of the Indian team.
(Photo | Express)

He led the Indian team as captain in the 2021 International Federation of American Football Flag Football World Championship organised in Israel from December 5 to 10. Out of the 24 countries that took part, India was placed 15th under Sandeep’s leadership.

The sport in India, which is still at the nascent stages, is governed by American Football Federation of India, which is based out of Mumbai.       

Determined to get American football, referred to simply as football in the United States, wider acceptance in India, Sandeep said, “My ultimate goal is to see India become the world champion,” he said

In his school days, Sandeep was a football player but picked up American football, which has its roots in rugby, when he was pursuing his college education. 

Over the last decade, he has played in several national and international tournaments and brought fame to the country. After playing 30 international matches, he was elevated to lead the Indian team. 

Son of YSRC party state secretary Pothireddy Nagarjuna Reddy and Surekha, and grandson of former chairperson of Andhra Pradesh Women’s Cooperative Finance Corporation P Krishnamma, Sandeep finished his schooling from Kurnool, where he led the U-16 football team and helped Kurnool win its first championship. 

Later, he joined Sports Authority of India in Bangalore to play football and simultaneously completed his Intermediate. After finishing B. Tech from Narayana College in Nellore, he changed his focus to American football. Though he got an IT job, he gave it up in 2011 to completely focus on a career in sports. 

“I was in love with the game, so I gave up my job. I focused all my attention to make a mark for myself in this field,” he told TNIE. 

After leaving his job, he joined the Hyderabad American football team. There was no turning back for him from there. His first international tournament was the India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka tri-series held in Sri Lanka.  In 2014, he played for Oklahoma, and his efforts paid off as he was selected for the Indian team in 2016.  In 2018, his played in the India-Dubai match held in Gachibowli stadium. To improve his game, he underwent six months’ training in the US. “I hope the game is given its due by State and Central governments.”

Nagarjuna Reddy is proud of his son’s achievements and said he felt honoured when Sandeep was selected for the Indian team and later made its captain.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
American Football World Championship Indian American football team
India Matters
Abhilash Thomas and C A Anzar
ED arrests co-founders of Indus Viva Group in a Rs 1500 Cr MLM fraud
The youths on a sit-in protest at dharmaveer Sambhaji circle in Belagavi on Friday night (Photo | EPS)
Violence in Belagavi after Bengaluru incident; prohibitory orders issued, 27 held
Delhi Police (File Photo | PTI)
Rohini court explosion: DRDO scientist arrested for planting explosive to kill neighbour
Customers drink outside a bar in London, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Surging COVID-19 cases across world bring a 2020 feel to the end of 2021

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp