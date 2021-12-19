STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘TTD Gosala will become role model’

Devasthanam EO asks official to prepare action plan for development of cow shelters

Published: 19th December 2021 10:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2021 10:17 AM   |  A+A-

Cow shelter

A cow shelter (Representational Image)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) executive officer Dr KS Jawahar Reddy said the TTD-run SV Gosamrakshanasala will become a role model for other cow shelters in the State. A review meeting was held at the TTD administrative building on Saturday evening in Tirupati. 

The executive officer instructed the officials concerned to prepare an action plan to decide whether the Palamaner and Tirupati Gosalas should be brought under the management of Pathmeda Gosala of Rajasthan or to develop them under their technical assistance. 

He also sought the Gosammelan members to send the recommendations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to urge them to initiate steps in this direction. Jawahar Reddy further asked the officials to prepare an action plan to choose any two Gosalas in the State to create awareness on Panchagavya products.

Cow shelters TTD Gosala SV Gosamrakshanasala
Comments

