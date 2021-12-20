Bobbili Municipality, KL varsity win Energy awards

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM) on Sunday announced state energy conservation awards-2021.

In the universities category, KL University bagged gold and Acharya Nagarjuna University silver. In the commercial buildings category, Electric Traction Training Centre in Vijayawada won gold while Divisional Railway Hospital Vijayawada won silver.

In Urban Local Bodies category, Bobbili Municipality bagged the gold medal and Mummidivaram Nagar Panchayat the silver medal.

The awards will be presented after the workshop for SHG women on energy conservation in Vijayawada on Monday. The workshop will mark the conclusion of the Energy Conservation Week, which commenced on December 14. Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, Miners and Geology Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Minister for Energy, Forest, Environment, Science and Technology Balineni Srinivas Reddy will be chief guests.

Panchayat Raj Principal Secretary Gopal Krishna Dwivedi, Panchayat Raj Commissioner Kona Sasidhar, Energy Secretary Srikant Nagulapalli and others will attend the function.