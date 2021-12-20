‘Forgotten’ stupa in Guntur village to get a facelift

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: At a time when the country is celebrating its 75 years of Independence, the Academy of Grassroots Studies and Research of India (AGRASRI), Tirupati, has identified a “forgotten and neglected” historical monument at Pedapudi Gram Panchayat in Amruthalur mandal of Guntur district.

In memory of the sacrifices of 16 freedom fighters who were imprisoned by the British, villagers and officials erected a Vijaya Spurthi Sthupam in Pedapudi village in 1952. The stupa marks the enactment of the Panchayati Raj Act by Kalluri Chandramouli, a freedom fighter and the then Minister for Panchayati Raj, Government of the erstwhile Madras State in 1950.

On Saturday, an interactive session was conducted by AGRASRI under the leadership of Dr D Sundar Ram, founder and director, reminiscing the importance of the stupa. Speaking on the occasion, Dr M Sudhakar Rao, Additional Commissioner, Panchayat Raj, said that such monuments, which are the symbols of the country’s rich history, should be developed.

Meanwhile, the villagers expressed happiness over the stupa getting recognition, at least now. The recently-elected local sarpanches, ZPTCs, and MPTCs promised to modernise the monument.

