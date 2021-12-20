Govt considers liquor as main income source: TDP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP leader and former excise minister KS Jawahar on Sunday accused the YSRC government of playing dangerous games with the health and lives of the people by following illogical policies regarding manufacturing and sale of liquor.

Jawahar said Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy came to power by promising prohibition but after winning the election, he started looking at excise as the main source of revenue. Initially, the government increased liquor rates saying that this would discourage the drinkers in the State. Now, it reduced the rates to boost sales and revenue, he alleged.

He said the opportunistic policies of Jagan were once again exposed following the frequent changes in liquor policy. The Chief Minister spoke of phased prohibition by way of increasing the rates of liquor gradually. Now, he decided to make excise revenue the main source for running his government, he pointed out.

It is unfortunate that the YSRCP regime was calculating along the lines of getting Rs 10 crore per hour, Rs 245 crore per day and Rs 7,600 crore per month out of liquor sales. The government is now reducing liquor rates by 20 per cent. Before doing so, it should explain to the people why it increased the liquor rates abnormally before, the TDP leader demanded.

“The quality brands that were available during the previous TDP regime are being brought again in the State. Why were they cancelled in the past? By changing its thinking, the YSRCP government was accepting in a way that the previous TDP rule’s policy was good. It was by now clear that prohibition is beyond the capability of Jagan,” he said

Jawahar asserted that the Chief Minister did not have the slightest concern for public health. His only priority now was to make Rs 84,000 crore per year from liquor sales.