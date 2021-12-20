STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Jagan to launch OTS in WG, projects in Kadapa

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has a busy schedule ahead starting December 21.

Published: 20th December 2021 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2021 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has a busy schedule ahead starting December 21. After launching ‘Jagananna Sampoorna Gruha Hakku’ (One Time Settlement scheme) in Tanuku, West Godavari district,  he will set out to Kadapa district on a three-day visit starting December 23. 

Jagan will launch ‘Jagananna Sampoorna Gruha Hakku’ (One Time Settlement scheme) at a function to be held on the premises of ZP High School in Tanuku on December 21.

The State government is rolling out ‘Jagananna Sampoorna Gruha Hakku’ to provide permanent ownership to the beneficiaries for their houses constructed under various government schemes from 1983 to 2011. 

The government has already registered the documents in the name of beneficiaries, who opted the scheme, and the Chief Minister will formally launch the OTS by handing over the registered documents to the beneficiaries on December 21.

All arrangements have been made in Tanuku for the Chief Minister’s visit. After launching the programme, Jagan will address a public meeting. On Tuesday, he will leave Tadepalle by helicopter at 10:15 a.m. and arrive in Tanuku at 11 am. The programme is expected to  conclude by 1 pm and the Chief Minister will return to Tadepalle by 1:50 p.m.

The Chief Minister will visit Panchalingala in Kurnool district on December 22 to attend the marriage of Siva Narasimha Reddy, son of Panyam MLA Katasani Rambhoopal Reddy.

Meanwhile, arrangements are being made in Kadapa district for the three-day visit of the Chief Minister starting December 23. Jagan will visit Kadapa, Gopavaram, Proddatur, Kopparthy, Idupulapalaya and Pulivendula. 

On December 23, he will lay the foundation stone for Ms Century Ply industry  in Gopavaram of Badvel Assembly constituency. He will inaugurate a couple of development works in Proddatur and address a public meeting.  He will also inaugurate YSRC Kopparthy Mega Industrial Hub in Kopparthy Industrial Area. 

On December 24, he will lay the foundation stone for Aditya Birla unit in Pulivendula Industrial Development Park, distribute house site pattas for beneficiaries in YSR Jagananna Housing Colony in Pulivendula before addressing a public meeting there. Later, he will inaugurate a couple of development works in Pulivendula Market Yard, Model Police Station building, Aqua Hub at Rani Thopu. 

On December 25, he will attend Christmas prayers at CSI Church in Pulivendula. Later, he will inaugurate a shopping complex in the town. On the same day, he will return to Vijayawada.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Jagananna Sampoorna Gruha Hakku One Time Settlement scheme
India Matters
A broker reacts while watching the stock price changes (Photo | PTI)
Bloodbath on Dalal Street: Sensex, Nifty take a pounding over Omicron fears
R Yuveraju
Coimbatore youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
TVS Motor Company (Photo | PTI)
TVS Motor partners what3words to offer easy navigation to 2-wheeler users
Why the Opposition can’t figure out Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp