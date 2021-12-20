Jagan to launch OTS in WG, projects in Kadapa

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has a busy schedule ahead starting December 21. After launching ‘Jagananna Sampoorna Gruha Hakku’ (One Time Settlement scheme) in Tanuku, West Godavari district, he will set out to Kadapa district on a three-day visit starting December 23.

Jagan will launch ‘Jagananna Sampoorna Gruha Hakku’ (One Time Settlement scheme) at a function to be held on the premises of ZP High School in Tanuku on December 21.

The State government is rolling out ‘Jagananna Sampoorna Gruha Hakku’ to provide permanent ownership to the beneficiaries for their houses constructed under various government schemes from 1983 to 2011.

The government has already registered the documents in the name of beneficiaries, who opted the scheme, and the Chief Minister will formally launch the OTS by handing over the registered documents to the beneficiaries on December 21.

All arrangements have been made in Tanuku for the Chief Minister’s visit. After launching the programme, Jagan will address a public meeting. On Tuesday, he will leave Tadepalle by helicopter at 10:15 a.m. and arrive in Tanuku at 11 am. The programme is expected to conclude by 1 pm and the Chief Minister will return to Tadepalle by 1:50 p.m.

The Chief Minister will visit Panchalingala in Kurnool district on December 22 to attend the marriage of Siva Narasimha Reddy, son of Panyam MLA Katasani Rambhoopal Reddy.

Meanwhile, arrangements are being made in Kadapa district for the three-day visit of the Chief Minister starting December 23. Jagan will visit Kadapa, Gopavaram, Proddatur, Kopparthy, Idupulapalaya and Pulivendula.

On December 23, he will lay the foundation stone for Ms Century Ply industry in Gopavaram of Badvel Assembly constituency. He will inaugurate a couple of development works in Proddatur and address a public meeting. He will also inaugurate YSRC Kopparthy Mega Industrial Hub in Kopparthy Industrial Area.

On December 24, he will lay the foundation stone for Aditya Birla unit in Pulivendula Industrial Development Park, distribute house site pattas for beneficiaries in YSR Jagananna Housing Colony in Pulivendula before addressing a public meeting there. Later, he will inaugurate a couple of development works in Pulivendula Market Yard, Model Police Station building, Aqua Hub at Rani Thopu.

On December 25, he will attend Christmas prayers at CSI Church in Pulivendula. Later, he will inaugurate a shopping complex in the town. On the same day, he will return to Vijayawada.