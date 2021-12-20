STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Kadapa in 2nd spot in transport revenue earnings

Transport department unit of Kadapa district stood second in the State in the revenue earnings for the current fiscal 2021-22 till date. 
 

Published: 20th December 2021 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2021 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

Cash; Capital; investment

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Transport department unit of Kadapa district stood second in the State in the revenue earnings for the current fiscal 2021-22 till date. 

From April to November, the district earned Rs 126.24 crore against its target of Rs 191.40 crore till November from April this year. For the current fiscal, the target is Rs 283.40 crore. Krishna district topped the chart.

The success in the district came despite the shortage of break inspectors. If not for the heavy rains in recent months, the revenue earning would have been more. As against the required strength of 18 break inspectors, only 12 are in rolls

According to officials, earnings from  the quarterly tax for the period between April to November were Rs 35.72 crore, revenue from fees was Rs 9.54 crore, Rs 5.05 crore from rains, Rs 2.88 crore from other charges, Rs 73 crore from life tax. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
revenue Kadapa district Transport department
India Matters
A broker reacts while watching the stock price changes (Photo | PTI)
Bloodbath on Dalal Street: Sensex, Nifty take a pounding over Omicron fears
R Yuveraju
Coimbatore youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
TVS Motor Company (Photo | PTI)
TVS Motor partners what3words to offer easy navigation to 2-wheeler users
Why the Opposition can’t figure out Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp