Kadapa in 2nd spot in transport revenue earnings

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Transport department unit of Kadapa district stood second in the State in the revenue earnings for the current fiscal 2021-22 till date.

From April to November, the district earned Rs 126.24 crore against its target of Rs 191.40 crore till November from April this year. For the current fiscal, the target is Rs 283.40 crore. Krishna district topped the chart.

The success in the district came despite the shortage of break inspectors. If not for the heavy rains in recent months, the revenue earning would have been more. As against the required strength of 18 break inspectors, only 12 are in rolls

According to officials, earnings from the quarterly tax for the period between April to November were Rs 35.72 crore, revenue from fees was Rs 9.54 crore, Rs 5.05 crore from rains, Rs 2.88 crore from other charges, Rs 73 crore from life tax.