STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Minister fumes over slow bund repair works  

He got angry after seeing the slow pace of work and the attitude of the irrigation officials and engineers.

Published: 20th December 2021 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2021 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

Audimulapu Suresh

Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh (Twitter Photo)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Expressing disappointment over the failure of the officials to repair the breach to the Chinna Kandaleru reservoir in the district, Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh on Sunday warned the officials that he himself would take up the works if they were not completed by Monday afternoon.

After attending the zilla parishad meeting in Ongole, Suresh went to Chinna Kandleru Reservoir, the second biggest dam in the district, in Pullalacheruvu mandal of Yerradongipalem Assembly segment, which he represents, to inspect the breach repair works. He got angry after seeing the slow pace of work and the attitude of the irrigation officials and engineers.

Though locals have tried their best to control the flood by doing repair to the breach, the irrigation department officials have not responded properly in time, which caused severe damage to the reservoir, leading to the prevailing flood situation, he said. 

He issued a stern warning to the concerned engineering officials to do their job sincerely and seriously. “I will monitor the situation continuously till the breach gets totally repaired and flood water flow completely stops,’’ he said and in the same tone, added, “If you cannot complete the work, I myself will get into the reservoir and take up the work.”

Then, the minister called up the district collector over the phone and asked him to send a special expert team to inspect the breach repair works and advise on further course of action.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Audimulapu Suresh Education Minister Chinna Kandaleru reservoir
India Matters
A broker reacts while watching the stock price changes (Photo | PTI)
Bloodbath on Dalal Street: Sensex, Nifty take a pounding over Omicron fears
R Yuveraju
Coimbatore youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
TVS Motor Company (Photo | PTI)
TVS Motor partners what3words to offer easy navigation to 2-wheeler users
Why the Opposition can’t figure out Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp