Minister fumes over slow bund repair works  

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Expressing disappointment over the failure of the officials to repair the breach to the Chinna Kandaleru reservoir in the district, Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh on Sunday warned the officials that he himself would take up the works if they were not completed by Monday afternoon.

After attending the zilla parishad meeting in Ongole, Suresh went to Chinna Kandleru Reservoir, the second biggest dam in the district, in Pullalacheruvu mandal of Yerradongipalem Assembly segment, which he represents, to inspect the breach repair works. He got angry after seeing the slow pace of work and the attitude of the irrigation officials and engineers.

Though locals have tried their best to control the flood by doing repair to the breach, the irrigation department officials have not responded properly in time, which caused severe damage to the reservoir, leading to the prevailing flood situation, he said.

He issued a stern warning to the concerned engineering officials to do their job sincerely and seriously. “I will monitor the situation continuously till the breach gets totally repaired and flood water flow completely stops,’’ he said and in the same tone, added, “If you cannot complete the work, I myself will get into the reservoir and take up the work.”

Then, the minister called up the district collector over the phone and asked him to send a special expert team to inspect the breach repair works and advise on further course of action.