Mother, daughter killed in road accident

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A woman and her daughter died a truck collided with their two-wheeler near Sri Venkateswara Swami Temple in Nuzvid Town on Sunday afternoon. The victims were identified as Sk Sazida and her daughter Sheena Gouse, residents of Moghal Cheruvu in the town.

According to Nuzvid Police, the incident happened around 1 am, when four members of the same family were travelling on a two-wheeler from their residence to Mylavaram bus stop. However, a truck hit their bike from the back. Two of them died on the spot, while the other two sustained injuries. The truck driver was taken into custody and the deceased were shifted to government hospital for post mortem.