Police arrest 2 for cheating

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Narasaraopet rural police on Saturday arrested two persons for cheating people and stealing money using their ATM cards. According to the police, Manthesh Kumar and Balishani, native of Bihar, target the people, who don’t know how to withdraw money from ATMs.

In the guise of helping them, they replace the original cards with fake ones and withdraw the money later without the knowledge of the card holders. After receiving a complaint, the police started an investigation and increased the vigilance at the ATMs.