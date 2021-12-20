STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Prakasam third district to complete 100 per cent first dose vaccination

Meanwhile, 19,96,727 people (74.30% of the eligible beneficiaries) have received their second dose as well. 

ONGOLE: Prakasam district has achieved 100 per cent first dose Covid-19 vaccination mark for its population of 18 years and above. It is only the third district in the State to have achieved the feat after Nellore and Vizianagaram. 

“With the administration of 12,594 first jabs today (Sunday), we have vaccinated 26,87,537 out of the target 26,23,978 beneficiaries against Covid-19 in the district,” said collector Praveen Kumar. .

Praveen Kumar added: “Vaccination is an important strategy for prevention of transmission of the disease, and reduction of morbidity and mortality.’’ 

After the vaccination campaign started on January 16 this year, all health and Anganwadi workers were given priority for the drive. They were followed by the employees of police, panchayat raj and municipal administration departments. 

The second phase of vaccination kicked off on April 3 and people above 60 years of age with or without comorbidities were included in the drive. The vaccination of people between 45 and 60 years began in August first week. 

“The number of Covid vaccination centers were increased to 125 by August after which the focus was turned to immunising all 18 and above persons,” the collector said.

Stating that there is no vaccine shortage, the collector said the government operates 166 vaccination centres in the district.

So far, the district has reported 1,39,228 Covid-19 positive cases, out of which only 57 were active as on Saturday.

