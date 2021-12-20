STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Seminar on mechanisation, role of AI in technology held

Professors and Scientists interacted with the farmers and clarified their doubts on various farming techniques and gave appropriate suggestions to them.

Published: 20th December 2021

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: On the third day of the AGRI TECH-2021, seminar on farm mechanisation for solving the problems of present agriculture and role of artificial intelligence in the transfer of technology was organised at Acharya NG Ranga University on Sunday. 

Speaking on the occasion, state agriculture department, assistant director Swarna Vijaya explained the uses of YSR Yantra Seva Scheme which is designed to help farmers with limited means to overcome the shortage of agricultural machinery. 

Horticulture department deputy director Harinadha Reddy explained the advantages of drip irrigation through Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture and AP Micro Irrigation Project through which the water capacity can be increased. 



Comments

