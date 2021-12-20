‘State has scope to save Rs 1,000 cr worth power’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As a rapidly growing economy, Andhra Pradesh has tremendous scope to save at least 1700 Million Units (MU) of energy worth around Rs 1,000 crore per annum against the total estimated scope of 17,085 MU out of total energy demand of 66,530 MU (As estimated by DISCOMs for FY 2022-23) by implementing energy efficiency measures in key sectors with the support of all stakeholders, including government departments, public and private organizations and general public as well, explained A Chandrasekhara Reddy, the chief executive officer of AP State Energy Conservation Mission.

Addressing a gathering at VR Siddhartha Engineering College here on Sunday as part of National Energy Conservation Week-2021, he said that energy underpins every aspect of modern life, driving economic growth and prosperity and as a result has a direct link to people’s standard of living. The primary energy demand in India is expected to increase to about 1500 Million toe by 2030 from 770 Million toe in 2012. In view of this, the governments have laid special focus on enhancing energy efficiency considering being central in energy policies. Explaining the efforts of AP in energy efficiency, he said the State has made a significant progress towards energy efficiency by achieving ultimate results in the PAT (Perform, Achieve and Trade) scheme which is a market based compliance mechanism to accelerate improvements in energy efficiency in industries.