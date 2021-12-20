STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

‘State has scope to save Rs 1,000 cr worth power’

The primary energy demand in India is expected to increase to about 1500 Million toe by 2030 from 770 Million toe in 2012.

Published: 20th December 2021 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2021 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

Power supply, Electricity

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As a rapidly growing economy, Andhra Pradesh has tremendous scope to save at least 1700 Million Units (MU) of energy worth around Rs 1,000 crore per annum against the total estimated scope of 17,085 MU out of total energy demand of 66,530 MU (As estimated by DISCOMs for FY 2022-23) by implementing energy efficiency measures in key sectors with the support of all stakeholders, including government departments, public and private organizations and general public as well, explained A Chandrasekhara Reddy, the chief executive officer of AP State Energy Conservation Mission. 

Addressing a gathering at VR Siddhartha Engineering College here on Sunday as part of  National Energy Conservation Week-2021, he said that energy underpins every aspect of modern life, driving economic growth and prosperity and as a result has a direct link to people’s standard of living.  The primary energy demand in India is expected to increase to about 1500 Million toe by 2030 from 770 Million toe in 2012. In view of this, the governments have laid special focus on enhancing energy efficiency considering being central in energy policies. Explaining the efforts of AP in energy efficiency, he said the State has made a significant progress towards energy efficiency by achieving ultimate results in the PAT (Perform, Achieve and Trade) scheme which is a market based compliance mechanism to accelerate improvements in energy efficiency in industries.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
energy demand energy efficiency
India Matters
A broker reacts while watching the stock price changes (Photo | PTI)
Bloodbath on Dalal Street: Sensex, Nifty take a pounding over Omicron fears
R Yuveraju
Coimbatore youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
TVS Motor Company (Photo | PTI)
TVS Motor partners what3words to offer easy navigation to 2-wheeler users
Why the Opposition can’t figure out Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp