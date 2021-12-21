STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

2 women killed in road accident

Two women were killed and seven others were injured after the auto-rickshaw in which they were travelling was hit by an unidentified vehicle on NH-16 at Yedlapadu.

Published: 21st December 2021 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2021 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

Road accidents, highway death

Representational Image (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Two women were killed and seven others were injured after the auto-rickshaw in which they were travelling was hit by an unidentified vehicle on NH-16 at Yedlapadu.

According to the police, 14 passengers were travelling in the auto headed from Chilakaluripet town to Thummalapalem village in Prathipadu mandal for farm works.

Due to heavy impact, the auto collided with the divider and overturned. The front part of the vehicle was completely damaged. The locals immediately rescued the passengers. 

Upon receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured passengers to Guntur GGH. Two women died while receiving the treatment and the condition of one is critical.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
road accident
India Matters
A broker reacts while watching the stock price changes (Photo | PTI)
Bloodbath on Dalal Street: Sensex, Nifty take a pounding over Omicron fears
R Yuveraju
Coimbatore youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
TVS Motor Company (Photo | PTI)
TVS Motor partners what3words to offer easy navigation to 2-wheeler users
Why the Opposition can’t figure out Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp