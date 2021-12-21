2 women killed in road accident
GUNTUR: Two women were killed and seven others were injured after the auto-rickshaw in which they were travelling was hit by an unidentified vehicle on NH-16 at Yedlapadu.
According to the police, 14 passengers were travelling in the auto headed from Chilakaluripet town to Thummalapalem village in Prathipadu mandal for farm works.
Due to heavy impact, the auto collided with the divider and overturned. The front part of the vehicle was completely damaged. The locals immediately rescued the passengers.
Upon receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured passengers to Guntur GGH. Two women died while receiving the treatment and the condition of one is critical.