Hostellers get blankets, govt to mend doors

He told TNIE that they had supplied 6,000 blankets and carpets, and the remaining hostellers would get them in two to three days.

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Responding to a news report in TNIE, the district administration on Monday distributed new blankets to students residing in social welfare hostels here on Monday. In its report, “Exposed to chill, hostellers, spend sleepless nights,” TNIE had on Monday highlighted the plight of the students. Joint Collector (Asara and Welfare) MKV Sreenivasulu sent 6,000 bedsheets and 6,000 carpets to the hostels.

He told TNIE that they had supplied 6,000 blankets and carpets, and the remaining hostellers would get them in two to three days. Besides blankets and carpets, shoes were also distributed. Of the 162 pre-matric and post-matric hostels, about 60 per cent are housed in rented buildings. More than 15,000 students are staying in the hostels, attending the nearest government schools and colleges.

Several hostellers have been exposed to the cold climate due to broken doors and windows. Sreenivasulu told officials to submit proposals to replace damaged doors and windows. “Students’ safety and health areour top priority, besides providing them with good education and accommodation,” he said.

