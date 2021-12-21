‘Making every effort to strengthen power sector’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that only with uninterrupted and quality power supply, economic development of the state is possible, Minister for Energy Balineni Srinivas called upon people of the state and other stakeholders to cooperate and contribute for energy conservation.

He said there is a chance to save 15,000 million units of power in every key sector in the state, but it can only be achieved when people take an active role to help the government to conserve power. Addressing the valedictory of the National Energy Conservation Week 2021, here Monday, Balineni said Chief Minister is making every effort to strengthen the power sector from grassroots level.

“We have successfully prevented the purchase of power at higher cost, thus saving valuable taxpayer’s money,” the Minister for Energy said.