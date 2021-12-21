STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Making every effort to strengthen power sector’

Minister for Energy said there is a chance to save 15,000 million units of power in every key sector in the state, but it can only be achieved when people take an active role to help the government to

Published: 21st December 2021 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2021 07:33 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Energy Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy

Andhra Pradesh Energy Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that only with uninterrupted and quality power supply, economic development of the state is possible, Minister for Energy Balineni Srinivas called upon people of the state and other stakeholders to cooperate and contribute for energy conservation. 

He said there is a chance to save 15,000 million units of power in every key sector in the state, but it can only be achieved when people take an active role to help the government to conserve power. Addressing the valedictory of the National Energy Conservation Week 2021, here Monday, Balineni said Chief Minister is making every effort to strengthen the power sector from grassroots level. 

“We have successfully prevented  the purchase of power at higher cost, thus saving valuable taxpayer’s money,” the Minister for Energy said.

