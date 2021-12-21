STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Naval Dockyard to get IoT tech

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Naval Dockyard, the biggest dockyard on the eastern board, has been inching towards a smart yard using IT and IOT services. 

Naval Dockyard admiral superintendent Rear Admiral  IB Uthaiah said on Monday latest advancements in technology are being used to ensure optimum utilisation of resources and also better coordination between the wings of the dockyard for maintaining quality and meeting timelines. 

He said though there has been a huge shortfall of manpower, which is 40 percent, the dockyard has been able to meet the needs due to hiring MSMEs and also better use of IT. He said against a sanctioned strength of 8000 employees there are only 5000 employees. 

