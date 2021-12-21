STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Shree Cement proposes Rs 1,500-cr unit in Guntur

Discussions were held on setting up the cement plant at Pedagarlapadu village in Dachepalli mandal of Guntur district.

Published: 21st December 2021 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2021 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

Shree cement MD HM Bangur with CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Shree Cement managing director HM Bangur and Joint MD Prashant Bangur along with a delegation called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in the latter’s camp office at Tadepalli on Monday and expressed willingness to set up a greenfield cement factory in Guntur district with an outlay of Rs 1,500 crore. Bangur promised to complete the project in two years. The firm has cement manufacturing and allied sector plants in nine States and this will be its first plant in Andhra Pradesh.  

Discussions were held on setting up the cement plant at Pedagarlapadu village in Dachepalli mandal of Guntur district.

The Chief Minister said Andhra Pradesh is the best destination for investments and explained the incentives being given to the Industries sector in the state. Speaking on the occasion, the Shree Cement MD said the Chief Minister has been working wholeheartedly to improve the position of the state. The Chief Minister was working like a Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of a company, he observed. 

He said that they were planning to set up the cement plant in AP as the growth rate of the state is higher than the national growth rate and it will improve more. JMD Prasanth Bangur said setting up a big cement plant would provide employment to many people directly and indirectly, thereby ensuring the development of the area.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shree Cement HM Bangur
India Matters
A broker reacts while watching the stock price changes (Photo | PTI)
Bloodbath on Dalal Street: Sensex, Nifty take a pounding over Omicron fears
R Yuveraju
Coimbatore youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
TVS Motor Company (Photo | PTI)
TVS Motor partners what3words to offer easy navigation to 2-wheeler users
Why the Opposition can’t figure out Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp