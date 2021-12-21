State logs 75 cases, lowest in 10 months; Fever survey starts

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh reported just 75 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours ending 9 a.m. on Monday, the lowest in the past 10 months. As many as three districts — Vizianagaram, West Godavari and Kurnool — have not reported any case. As per the media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room (Covid-19) on Monday evening, with the addition of the latest number of infections, the state’s tally increased to 20,75,879.

Visakhapatnam (17), Chittoor (13) and Guntur (10) reported more than 10 cases each. Seven districts reported below 10 new cases. The total number of samples tested in the last 24 hours was 21,211. With another 154 patients recovering, the total number of recoveries in the state increased to 20,59,882.