STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

State logs 75 cases, lowest in 10 months; Fever survey starts

Andhra Pradesh reported just 75 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours ending 9 a.m. on Monday, the lowest in the past 10 months.

Published: 21st December 2021 07:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2021 07:34 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker conducts COVID-19 testing of commuters as 'Omicron' cases cases rise in India, at KSR railway station in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh reported just 75 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours ending 9 a.m. on Monday, the lowest in the past 10 months. As many as three districts — Vizianagaram, West Godavari and Kurnool — have not reported any case. As per the media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room (Covid-19) on Monday evening, with the addition of the latest number of infections, the state’s tally increased to 20,75,879. 

Visakhapatnam (17), Chittoor (13) and Guntur (10) reported more than 10 cases each. Seven districts reported below 10 new cases. The total number of samples tested in the last 24 hours was 21,211. With another 154 patients recovering, the total number of recoveries in the state increased to 20,59,882. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid-19
India Matters
A broker reacts while watching the stock price changes (Photo | PTI)
Bloodbath on Dalal Street: Sensex, Nifty take a pounding over Omicron fears
R Yuveraju
Coimbatore youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
TVS Motor Company (Photo | PTI)
TVS Motor partners what3words to offer easy navigation to 2-wheeler users
Why the Opposition can’t figure out Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp