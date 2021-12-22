Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary, associations to discuss PRC recommendations

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma will hold talks with employees’ association leaders on fitment and the implementation of the Pay Revision Commission (PRC) recommendations on Wednesday. Prior to this, the Chief Secretary will also conduct a meeting with secretaries of all departments and review the 71 demands of the employee associations as Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy instructed the officials to resolve the non-financial issues of the staff.

The talks assume significance as the Chief Minister had directed the officials to ensure that there is no reduction in the salaries of the employees and some growth in wages after the fitment announcement. Though the employees are hoping to get not less than 30% fitment similar to their counterparts in the neighbouring Telangana, the AP Government appealed to the staff not to get disappointed by having high hopes as the government is not in a position to pay higher fitment because of the precarious finances due to Covid and other reasons. However, the associations are reluctant to accept the 14.29% fitment recommended by the officers' committee.