Andhra Pradesh logs less than 100 cases for 2nd consecutive day

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: On a positive note, Andhra Pradesh logged below 100 new Covid infections for the second consecutive day. Out of the 27,233 samples tested in the 24 hours ending Tuesday at 9 am, only 95 returned positive taking the gross infection tally to 20,75,974 from 3.10 crore tests conducted.

A day ago, 75 cases emerged from 21, 211 sample tests. Kurnool and Vizianagaram, yet again, registered zero cases in their daily growth even as nine other districts each reported below 10 cases and accounted for a total of 54 infections. Chittoor reported the highest of 26 new cases followed by 15 in Guntur, a media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room said. Six districts reported a higher number of infections when compared to Monday.

Meanwhile, another 179 patients recovered taking the gross to 20.60 lakh, and brought down the active caseload to less than 1,500. The lone fatality was reported from Krishna taking the district’s overall death figure to 1,475, next only to 1,959 overall deaths in Chittoor. The State so far has reported a total of 14,481 Covid deaths.