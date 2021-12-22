Andhra Pradesh reports second Omicron case as Kenya returnee gets infected

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The second case of Omicron variant in Andhra Pradesh emerged from Tirupati with a

39-woman, who travelled from Kenya to the temple town, testing positive for the variant.

According to the Director of Public Health, the foreign traveller came from Kenya to Chennai airport on December 10 and reached Tirupati by car. On reaching Tirupati, she was tested and declared RT-PCR positive for Covid-19 on December 12.

"The sample was sent to CCMB, Hyderabad for genome sequencing and result was declared as Omicron positive on Wednesday,'' DPH Dr Hymavathi said in a statement. Six of her family members were tested and found negative for Covid-19, Dr Hymavathi said adding the foreign traveller is healthy and in

institutional quarantine under the close observation of the health department.

Dr Hymavathi said so far, 45 foreign travellers and nine of their contacts tested positive for Covid and all the samples were sent to CCMB for genome sequencing. The DPH advised the public not to worry and believe in any rumours but continue to take precautions and follow physical distancing, wearing a mask

and washing hands regularly.

Andhra Pradesh reported its first Omicron positive case on December 12. A 34-year-old international traveller, who came from Ireland to Vizianagaram district, was the first to test positive for the new variant.

