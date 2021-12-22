STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh reports second Omicron case as Kenya returnee gets infected

Six of her family members were tested and found negative for Covid-19 The foreign traveller is healthy and in institutional quarantine, said DPH Hymavathi.

Published: 22nd December 2021 01:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2021 01:34 PM   |  A+A-

Omicron.

Image for representation (File photo | AP)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The second case of Omicron variant in Andhra Pradesh emerged from Tirupati with a
39-woman, who travelled from Kenya to the temple town, testing positive for the variant.

According to the Director of Public Health, the foreign traveller came from Kenya to Chennai airport on December 10 and reached Tirupati by car. On reaching Tirupati, she was tested and declared RT-PCR positive for Covid-19 on December 12.

"The sample was sent to CCMB, Hyderabad for genome sequencing and result was declared as Omicron positive on Wednesday,'' DPH Dr Hymavathi said in a statement. Six of her family members were tested and found negative for Covid-19, Dr Hymavathi said adding the foreign traveller is healthy and in
institutional quarantine under the close observation of the health department.

Dr Hymavathi said so far, 45 foreign travellers and nine of their contacts tested positive for Covid and all the samples were sent to CCMB for genome sequencing. The DPH advised the public not to worry and believe in any rumours but continue to take precautions and follow physical distancing, wearing a mask
and washing hands regularly.

Andhra Pradesh reported its first Omicron positive case on December 12. A 34-year-old international traveller, who came from Ireland to Vizianagaram district, was the first to test positive for the new variant.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
omicron andhra omicron cases andhra covid cases
India Matters
Air passengers waiting near Rapid PCR registration counter at Chennai international airport. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
33 more test positive for Omicron variant in TN, 26 cases in Chennai so far
A medic at the Spicehealth Genome Sequencing Laboratory. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Centre decides to conduct genome sequencing of all positive cases in 8 cities
R Yuveraju
TN youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
In 2017, she received Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award, for her contribution to the field of Kalaripayattu. ( Photo | AFP)
Kerala's sword-fighting granny: Meet India's oldest Kalaripayattu master

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp