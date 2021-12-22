CBI seeks nod to narco test on YS Vivekananda Reddy murder accused

By Express News Service

KADAPA: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday filed a petition in the Pulivendula court seeking permission to conduct narco analysis test on Devireddy Sivashankar Reddy, one of the accused in the murder case of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy.

The CBI said conducting narco analysis on Sivashankar Reddy is necessary to get more information related to the murder of the former minister. The court now would seek permission of Sivashankar Reddy for the tests. Meanwhile, a court in Kadapa dismissed the bail petitions filed by Shivashankar Reddy and another accused Umashankar Reddy. The court, which heard the petition a week ago, gave orders on Tuesday.