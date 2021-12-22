STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

CBI seeks nod to narco test on YS Vivekananda Reddy murder accused

The CBI said conducting  narco analysis on Sivashankar Reddy is necessary to get more information related to the murder of the former minister.

Published: 22nd December 2021 10:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2021 10:44 AM   |  A+A-

YS Vivekananda Reddy

YS Vivekananda Reddy (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

KADAPA: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday filed a petition in the Pulivendula court seeking permission to conduct narco analysis test on Devireddy Sivashankar Reddy, one of the accused in the murder case of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy. 

The CBI said conducting narco analysis on Sivashankar Reddy is necessary to get more information related to the murder of the former minister. The court now would seek permission of Sivashankar Reddy for the tests. Meanwhile, a court in Kadapa dismissed the bail petitions filed by Shivashankar Reddy and another accused Umashankar Reddy. The court, which heard the petition a week ago, gave orders on Tuesday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YS Vivekananda Reddy murder YS Vivekananda Reddy murder accused narco analysis
India Matters
Air passengers waiting near Rapid PCR registration counter at Chennai international airport. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
33 more test positive for Omicron variant in TN, 26 cases in Chennai so far
A medic at the Spicehealth Genome Sequencing Laboratory. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Centre decides to conduct genome sequencing of all positive cases in 8 cities
R Yuveraju
TN youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
In 2017, she received Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award, for her contribution to the field of Kalaripayattu. ( Photo | AFP)
Kerala's sword-fighting granny: Meet India's oldest Kalaripayattu master

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp