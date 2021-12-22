PM Narendra Modi, Governor Harichandan, Chandrababu Naidu greet CM Jagan on birthday

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A host of dignitaries led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on the occasion of his birthday. Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended birthday greetings to the Chief Minister. “Greetings to AP CM Shri @ysjagan Garu on his birthday. May Almighty bless him with a long and healthy life,” Modi tweeted.

Greetings to AP CM Shri @ysjagan Garu on his birthday. May Almighty bless him with a long and healthy life. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 21, 2021

Governor Biswa Bhushan Harichandan, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu were among those who greeted the Chief Minister. Tollywood stars Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Mahesh Babu and others took to Twitter to convey birthday wishes to Jagan.

Earlier, the Chief Minister celebrated his birthday by cutting a cake at his Camp Office. Priests from Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) performed Veda Ashirwachanam to Jagan. Ministers, MLAs and officials were among those who wished the Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy participated in the birthday celebrations of the Chief Minister held at YSRCP Central Office where a photo exhibition, blood donation camp and planting of the saplings were held.

Speaking on the occasion, Sajjala said the governance of Jagan has given confidence to the people on their future. The Chief Minister has been taking the State into the growth corridor with comprehensive development plans, he said and added that the people’s support to the ruling party has increased to 70 per cent in the local body elections from 50 per cent in the general elections.

He said some vested interests have been putting all efforts to obstruct the good governance of the Chief Minister and no one believed them and people would teach them a lesson in the coming elections. MLAs, MLCs and party leaders were present.