STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

PM Narendra Modi, Governor Harichandan, Chandrababu Naidu greet CM Jagan on birthday

Speaking on the occasion, Sajjala said the governance of Jagan has given confidence to the people on their future.

Published: 22nd December 2021 10:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2021 10:26 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy cuts a cake at his residence in Tadepalli on Tuesday when CMO officials greet him

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy cuts a cake at his residence in Tadepalli on Tuesday when CMO officials greet him. (Photo I Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A host of dignitaries led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on the occasion of his birthday. Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended birthday greetings to the Chief Minister. “Greetings to AP CM Shri @ysjagan Garu on his birthday. May Almighty bless him with a long and healthy life,” Modi  tweeted. 

Governor Biswa Bhushan Harichandan,  Telangana Governor  Tamilisai Soundararajan, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, TDP chief  N Chandrababu Naidu were among those who greeted the Chief Minister. Tollywood stars Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna,  Mahesh Babu and others took to Twitter to convey birthday wishes to Jagan. 

Earlier, the Chief Minister celebrated his birthday by cutting a cake at his Camp Office. Priests from Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) performed Veda Ashirwachanam to Jagan. Ministers, MLAs and officials  were among those who wished the Chief Minister. 

Meanwhile, Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy participated in the birthday celebrations of the Chief Minister held at YSRCP Central Office where a  photo exhibition, blood donation camp and planting of the saplings were held.

Speaking on the occasion, Sajjala said the governance of Jagan has given confidence to the people on their future. The Chief Minister has been taking the State into the growth corridor with comprehensive development plans, he said and added that the people’s support to the ruling party has increased to 70 per cent in the local body elections from 50 per cent in the general elections.

He said some vested interests have been putting all efforts to obstruct the good governance of the Chief Minister and no one believed them and people would teach them a lesson in the coming elections. MLAs, MLCs and party leaders were present. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy YS Jagan birthday
India Matters
Air passengers waiting near Rapid PCR registration counter at Chennai international airport. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
33 more test positive for Omicron variant in TN, 26 cases in Chennai so far
A medic at the Spicehealth Genome Sequencing Laboratory. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Centre decides to conduct genome sequencing of all positive cases in 8 cities
R Yuveraju
TN youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
In 2017, she received Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award, for her contribution to the field of Kalaripayattu. ( Photo | AFP)
Kerala's sword-fighting granny: Meet India's oldest Kalaripayattu master

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp