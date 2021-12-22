STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Revenue deficit grant released to Andhra Pradesh: Centre

Meanwhile, BJP leader Lanka Dinakar said ‘inept’ financial management by the State government was exposed by the reply of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament.

Published: 22nd December 2021 10:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2021 10:49 AM   |  A+A-

A view of the Parliament in New Delhi (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary informed the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday that the post-devolution revenue deficit grant has already been released to Andhra Pradesh, as recommended for the award period (2015-29) by the 14th Finance Commission and for 2020-21 by the 15th Finance Commission. 

In a reply to BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao, the minister explained that share of devolution of taxes and funds from the Centre to Andhra Pradesh from 2014 till November 2021 was Rs 27,294.22 crore in 2014-15; Rs 32,784.98 crore in 2015-16; Rs 38,539 crore in 2016-17; Rs 57,946.83 crore in 2017-18; Rs 61,281.87 crore in 2018-19; Rs 61,449.98 crore in 2019-20; Rs 77,537.56 crore in 2020-21, and Rs 50,651.71 crore in 2021-22 (till November)

Meanwhile, BJP leader Lanka Dinakar said ‘inept’ financial management by the State government was exposed by the reply of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament.  In a press statement, Dinakar said the government raised loans to the tune of Rs 17,924 crore for the financial year 2020-21 beyond FRBM limit, which is a clear violation of rules. “The Union government had reduced the borrowing limits of the state to Rs 6,000 per annum for the next three years, adjusting the amount borrowed beyond FRBM limits for 2020-21. But, the question is what about the current fiscal? In the first seven months itself, the state has borrowed Rs 39,914 crore.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Revenue Deficit Grant Andhra Pradesh government Lanka Dinkar
India Matters
Air passengers waiting near Rapid PCR registration counter at Chennai international airport. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
33 more test positive for Omicron variant in TN, 26 cases in Chennai so far
A medic at the Spicehealth Genome Sequencing Laboratory. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Centre decides to conduct genome sequencing of all positive cases in 8 cities
R Yuveraju
TN youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
In 2017, she received Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award, for her contribution to the field of Kalaripayattu. ( Photo | AFP)
Kerala's sword-fighting granny: Meet India's oldest Kalaripayattu master

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp