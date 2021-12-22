Revenue deficit grant released to Andhra Pradesh: Centre

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary informed the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday that the post-devolution revenue deficit grant has already been released to Andhra Pradesh, as recommended for the award period (2015-29) by the 14th Finance Commission and for 2020-21 by the 15th Finance Commission.

In a reply to BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao, the minister explained that share of devolution of taxes and funds from the Centre to Andhra Pradesh from 2014 till November 2021 was Rs 27,294.22 crore in 2014-15; Rs 32,784.98 crore in 2015-16; Rs 38,539 crore in 2016-17; Rs 57,946.83 crore in 2017-18; Rs 61,281.87 crore in 2018-19; Rs 61,449.98 crore in 2019-20; Rs 77,537.56 crore in 2020-21, and Rs 50,651.71 crore in 2021-22 (till November)

Meanwhile, BJP leader Lanka Dinakar said ‘inept’ financial management by the State government was exposed by the reply of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament. In a press statement, Dinakar said the government raised loans to the tune of Rs 17,924 crore for the financial year 2020-21 beyond FRBM limit, which is a clear violation of rules. “The Union government had reduced the borrowing limits of the state to Rs 6,000 per annum for the next three years, adjusting the amount borrowed beyond FRBM limits for 2020-21. But, the question is what about the current fiscal? In the first seven months itself, the state has borrowed Rs 39,914 crore.”