Active Covid-19 cases slip to 1,358

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After reporting less than 100 new Covid infections for two consecutive days, Andhra Pradesh logged 103 cases from over 28,000 samples tested in the past 24 hours ending Wednesday 9 am. The total infection count in the State has now crossed 20.76 lakh from 3.10 crore samples tested so far.

According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, Chittoor, once again, reported the highest of 26 cases, the same as on Tuesday, followed by 16 in Guntur.

Two districts — Prakasam and Vizianagaram — did not report a single case while the growth in seven others was in single digits, contributing to a total of 39 new infections.

Five districts reported more number of infections while four others registered similar number of positives as on Tuesday. The four Rayalaseema districts reported 44 new infections while the three north coastal Andhra districts reported just 17 fresh cases.

Another 175 patients recovered taking the gross to 20.60 lakh. The caseload further came down to under 1,400. Chittoor continued to be on the tio spot in terms of the active cases.

It has 266 active cases followed by 200 in East Godavari. The lowest figures of just three are in Kurnool.

Two fatalities — one each from Guntur and Krishna — were reported taking the overall deaths in the State to 14,483. Krishna’s overall death count went up to 1,476.

No cases in 2 dists

