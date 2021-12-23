STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Azadi Mahotsav provides occasion to rejoice: CM

He participated virtually in the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’s second National Committee meeting, held by Modi.

Published: 23rd December 2021 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2021 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Lauding ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ as one of the great initiatives by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday said it has rightly provided an occasion to rejoice over the nation’s cultural, social, economic and scientific achievements in the last 75 years. He participated virtually in the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’s second National Committee meeting, held by Modi.

“This Mahotsav has rightly provided an occasion to rejoice the Nation’s glorious past, its cultural, social, economic and scientific achievements made during the admirable journey of 75 years and also to reaffirm our commitment to the Nation’s progress going forward,” Jagan said, addressing the committee. 

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, who is a member of the National Implementation Committee, participated in the conference chaired by Prime Minister. 

