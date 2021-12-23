CJI Ramana to arrive at his native village tomorrow 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana is expected to reach his native Ponnavaram in Krishna’s Veerulapadu mandal on Saturday for the first time after assuming the position.

Arrangements for the same at the CJI’s native village were supervised by district collector J Nivas on Wednesday. As per the itinerary, the CJI will be staying at his brother N Suryanarayana’s residence in Ponnavaram.

Meanwhile, Rotary Club of Vijayawada (3020) will present its Lifetime Achievment Award-2021 to the CJI at 6 pm, Siddhartha Academy Auditorium here on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference here, former district governor and programme chairman K Pattabhi Ramayya said the club confers the awards every year on those who excel in their respective fields. C Ragahavachari, V Koteswaramma, Karanati Lakshmi Narasaiah, Mangalamapalli Balamurali Krishna, Justice Jasti Chalameswari, SP Balasubramaniam, K Viswanath, Annavarapu Ramaswamy and Noori Dattatreya were the previous recipients, he added.

Club president KNSR Prasad said High Court Chief Justice Prasanth Kumar Misra will be the guest of honour at the programme.

“The club presents Rs 25,000 to those who get the Lifetime Achivement Award. But the CJI has denied to accept the cash reward and sought that it be donated to two children’s trusts--Nava Jeevan Bala Bhavan and SKCV Children’s Trust. Besides, the club has also announced to perform free heart surgeries for two children with the support of Andhra Hospitals. So far, the club has successfully performed 79 heart surgeries of children,” he added.