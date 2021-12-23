STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Lack of boat services causes hardship to 50,000 tribals living on Godavari banks

Though permission has been given for operation of tourist boats to Papi Hills, operation of mechanised boats in the river is yet to resume. 

Published: 23rd December 2021 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2021 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

About 30 to 40 mechanised boats remain idle at the Kunavaram ferry point in East Godavari district due to suspension of services in the river | Express

By KV Sailendra
Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: For more than 50,000 tribals living in about 100 Agency villages of East and West Godavari districts, crossing Godavari has become a tough task due to suspension of boat services in the river after the Royal Vasishta mishap at Katchuluru in Devipatnam mandal on September 15, 2019.  

Though permission has been given for operation of tourist boats to Papi Hills, operation of mechanised boats in the river is yet to resume. 

As a result, tribals living in VR Puram, Kunavaram, Chintur and Yetapaka mandals in East Godavari and Velerupadu, Kukunoor and Burgampahad mandals in West Godavari located on either side of the river are forced to travel long distances in RTC buses, autos and other modes of transport to go to other side of Godavari for their daily needs. It is barely less than an hour travel to cross the river in mechanised boats covering a distance of not more than 4 km, which saves time and money. 

Panchayats lost Rs 15L annual revenue source

Due to suspension of boat services between the two banks of the river, tribals of Kunavaram have to go to Bhadrachalam in an RTC bus covering a distance of 60 km. At Bhadrachalam, they need to board another bus to reach Kukunoor or Velerupadu, which are 50 to 60 km away from the place. 

The tribal people are forced to spend several hours, besides incurring huge transportation costs.  “If the State government permits operation of boats in the river, we can reach our destination within a short time without spending much. Now, we are forced to spend a few hundreds of Rupees as RTC bus charges. It is unfair on the part of the government to continue suspension of mechanised boat services in the river while permitting operation of tourist boats,” said Kunavaram sarpanch Katta Rajamma. 

“The distance between Kunavaram ferry point in East Godavari and Rudramkota ferry point in West Godavari is only 3 km. Now, it is taking six to seven hours for us to reach Rudramkota by bus via Bhadrachalam,” said Komaram Pentaiah, MPTC member of Kunavaram. 

Rudramkota and Kunavaram village panchayats used to get an annual revenue of Rs 15 lakh through operation of boat services between the two ferry points. Both the panchayats have not been getting any revenue for the past few years. 

Andhra Pradesh Girijana Samakhya West Godavari district secretary Karam Daraiah demanded that the State government resume boat services between East and West Godavari districts for the benefit of tribals living on either side of the river. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
50000 tribals Agency villages boat services
India Matters
Air passengers waiting near Rapid PCR registration counter at Chennai international airport. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
33 more test positive for Omicron variant in TN, 26 cases in Chennai so far
A medic at the Spicehealth Genome Sequencing Laboratory. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Centre decides to conduct genome sequencing of all positive cases in 8 cities
R Yuveraju
TN youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
In 2017, she received Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award, for her contribution to the field of Kalaripayattu. ( Photo | AFP)
Kerala's sword-fighting granny: Meet India's oldest Kalaripayattu master

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp