Minister lays stone for Ramatheertham temple; Ashok Raju creates flutter over ‘protocol violation’

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: Tension prevailed at Ramatheertham in Vizianagaram district after MANSAS chairman and hereditary trustee of the Ramatheertham temple P Ashok Gajapathi Raju reportedly tried to remove the plaque of the foundation stone laying ceremony of Sri Kodandarama Swamy Temple on Wednesday.

Raju questioned the temple officials for not giving prior information to him on the foundation stone laying ceremony as per temple norms and customs. He also raised objection to the names on the foundation slate and tried to remove it, leading to heated arguments between Raju and YCRC leaders. Not happy with the treatment he received from the legislators, Ashok Gajapathi Raju sat for a protest at the site where the foundation stone was laid for the renovation of the temple.

Speaking to reporters later, Raju said the government had violated temple customs and rituals. “The temple was constructed by our ancestors 400 years ago. It was not owned by the government. They have to inform the temple trustee regarding the reconstruction and foundation stone ceremony. The endowments officials are working as per the orders of YSRC leaders. They did not follow the temple norms and customs. The government is doing a circus with the Hindu temple, especially Ramatheertham temple,” he alleged.

Later, the Endowments Minister laid the foundation stone for the reconstruction of Sri Kodandarama Swamy Temple. Deputy Chief Minister Pamula Puspha Srivani, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botcha Satyanarayana, Vizianagaram MP Bellana Chandrasekhar, local MLA B Appalanaidu, District Collector A Suryakumari, Endowment Commissioner Hari Jawaharlal and others were present.

After the vandalisation of the idols of Lord Rama by unidentified miscreants on December 28 2020, the State government sanctioned Rs 3 crore for the reconstruction of the Sri Kodanda Rama Temple. The government also sanctioned Rs 1 crore for the development works in Sitarama temple in Ramatheertham.

Speaking on the occasion, Vellampalli condemned the comments made by Raju, who described the government as a “circus company”. “The YSRC government has sanctioned Rs 4 crore to Ramatheertham temple, including Rs 3 crore for the reconstruction of the Sri Kodandarama temple. A railing track to shift construction material to the hilltop has been arranged. The construction of the temple will be completed before 2022 Srirama Navami,” the minister said.

Meanwhile, TDP supremo and leader of opposition N Chandrababu Naidu accused YSRC Ministers of behaving like ‘street rowdies’. How could the devotional activities be performed at the temple without naming its trustee, the TDP chief asked.