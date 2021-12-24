Andhra Judicial Officers’ Conference on Dec 26

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The High Court of Andhra Pradesh will conduct the Andhra Pradesh Judicial Officers’ Conference on December 26 at HH Deichmann and Dr S John David Auditorium in Acharya Nagarjuna University in Guntur.

The conference, which will be inaugurated by CJI NV Ramana, will be attended by around 460 judicial officers of the State. Judges from both the Supreme Court and the High Court will attend.

The inaugural session will commence at 11 am followed by three technical sessions till 4:15 pm on various subjects related to justice delivery system. High Court judges will interact with judicial officers of the subordinate courts.

The main objective of the conference is to bring all judicial officers on the one platform and elicit their views and suggestions on various legal aspects, as they work at the grass-root level of the

judicial system.