STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Judicial Officers’ Conference on Dec 26

The conference, which will be inaugurated by CJI NV Ramana, will be attended by around 460 judicial officers of the State.

Published: 24th December 2021 07:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2021 07:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The High Court of Andhra Pradesh will conduct the Andhra Pradesh Judicial Officers’ Conference on December 26 at HH Deichmann and Dr S John David Auditorium in Acharya Nagarjuna University in Guntur.

The conference, which will be inaugurated by CJI NV Ramana, will be attended by around 460 judicial officers of the State. Judges from both the Supreme Court and the High Court will attend. 

The inaugural session will commence at 11 am followed by three technical sessions till 4:15 pm on various subjects related to justice delivery system. High Court judges will interact with judicial officers of the subordinate courts. 

The main objective of the conference is to bring all judicial officers on the one platform and elicit their views and suggestions on various legal aspects, as they work at the grass-root level of the 
judicial system. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
High Court Andhra Pradesh Judicial Officers’ Conference
India Matters
Air passengers waiting near Rapid PCR registration counter at Chennai international airport. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
33 more test positive for Omicron variant in TN, 26 cases in Chennai so far
A medic at the Spicehealth Genome Sequencing Laboratory. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Centre decides to conduct genome sequencing of all positive cases in 8 cities
R Yuveraju
TN youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
In 2017, she received Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award, for her contribution to the field of Kalaripayattu. ( Photo | AFP)
Kerala's sword-fighting granny: Meet India's oldest Kalaripayattu master

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp