CM Jagan lays stone for Rs 16k-cr Century Ply unit

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy laid the foundation stone for several development projects in the district on Thursday.

On the first day of his three-day visit to Kadapa, he laid the foundation stone for works worth Rs 515 crore in Proddatur Assembly constituency. He also inaugurated YSR Jagananna Mega Industrial Hub, Electronic Manufacturing Cluster (EMC) at Kopparthy.

Speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Century Plyboards India Limited unit at Gopavaram of Badvel Assembly constituency, Jagan said it is a greenfield unit which is being set up with an investment of Rs 1,600 crore. The unit will provide direct employment to 2,500 people and indirect employment to over 5,000.

“Farmers of Kadapa, Nellore and Prakasam cultivating subabul and eucalyptus will benefit from the unit. Farmers can be assured of remunerative price for their produce as Century Ply will purchase the raw material directly from them,” he said.

Extending all support to the company from the State government, he handed over the land allotment letter to representatives of Century Ply.

Sajjan Bhajanka, chairman of Century Plyboards, thanked the Chief Minister for his support in setting up of the unit in Kadapa. He said initially they wanted to invest Rs 600 crore, but the company now decided to invest Rs 2,600 crore in three phases.

In the first phase, Sunmica project will be set up, followed by an MDF plant by September, 2023 and after getting the required machinery from Germany, the biggest plywood plant in the country will be established, he added.

Jagan inaugurates industrial hub at Kopparthy

The Chief Minister laid the foundation stone for a new Revenue Divisional Office in Badvel, which will be constructed at a cost of Rs 6 crore. In Badvel, development projects worth about Rs 500 crore are underway.

Later, Jagan inaugurated YSR Jagananna Mega Industrial Hub, Electronic Manufacturing Cluster (EMC) at Kopparthy and visited stalls set up in the industrial enclave.

He said the government is developing the EMC in 540 acres and setting up a Mega Industrial Hub in 3,160 acres by investing Rs 1,580 crore. As of date, Dixon Technologies has come forward to start its operations, which will generate employment to 1,800 people by April. About 500 people are already being trained.

Apart from two units of Dixon, Digicon Solutions Limited, Celkon Resolute, Chandrahas Enterprises and TNPL are ready to lay the foundation stones for their units to create 7,500 jobs in the next 6-9 months with a total inveastment of Rs 600 crore. Another 18 companies, including VVDN, Black Pepper, Harmonicity are also ready for the announcement of their units along with 18 MSMEs. The VVDN alone will invest Rs 365 crore and provide jobs to 5,400 people. A total of 75,000 jobs will be created through these parks, which manufacture televisions, laptops, tablets, IoT devices and other electronics gadgets.

In Proddatur, house sites have been sanctioned for 22,212 people under the housing programme. Construction of 10,820 houses has already commenced. The government has sanctioned Rs 119 crore for constructing a 171 km new pipeline to supply drinking water to people. A five-channel drainage system is being modernised for a stretch of 8.87 km at a cost of Rs 163 crore. A new sewage treatment plant has also been sanctioned for the constituency. He announced that a high-level bridge on Penna will be constructed at a cost of Rs 53 crore, which will help to speed up the projects like Rayalaseema Thermal Power Plant, steel plant and housing colonies in the district. The Proddatur bus station will be developed with nine platforms, dormitories, and all modern facilities at a cost of Rs 4.5 crore.