Exhibitors close theatres opposing raids by officials

By Express News Service

KAKINADA / VIJAYAWADA: Amid ongoing controversy over slashing of movie ticket prices and inspection of theatres by official teams, several exhibitors are voluntarily shutting down their theatres.

In East Godavari, 60 of the total 140 cinemas have decided not to run shows, while 35-40 exhibitors in Krishna district will also close their theatres from Friday protesting against the raids by official teams.

Meanwhile, the official teams continued inspection of theatres in the State. In Chittoor, notices were issued to 52 exhibitors for violating norms.

In East Godavari, 60 exhibitors shut down business from Thursday, saying that they could not run theatres at the ticket prices fixed by the government.

A theatre owner, who is also a YSRC leader, lamented that the ticket prices fixed by the government are as low as Rs 10 for second class in rural areas, which is much less than the rate being collected by them now.

Proprietor of another theatre stated that the ticket prices fixed by the government was not adequate to run a theatre after paying Goods and Services Tax, property tax and electricity bill. “Running of theatres is a seasonal business. We can make some good business only when they are good movies and that is when we increase ticket prices,’’ he said, and added that it will bring down the financial burden on them in lean period.

He cited that railways collect separate fare for Tatkal tickets and RTC enhances fare for special buses run to meet festival rush. Similarly, exhibitors are collecting higher ticket price on the first few days of new movies depending on the rush. There is nothing wrong as every businessman wants to get profit on his investment, he said.

Theatres in Tatipaka, Malikipuram, Ravulapalem, Mummidivaram, Jaggampeta, Yeleswaram, Gokavaram, Seethanagaram, Vakalapudi, Namavaram, Kadiyam, Dowleswaram and other towns in the district were closed from Thursday. After remaining shut for several months, theatres opened following relaxation of Covid-19 norms. Exhibitors have renovated theatres investing crores of rupees.

“Post Covid pandemic, the State government did not give any subsidy or concession like Kerala and Karnataka governments. We are forced to pay electricity bills to the tune of Rs 52,000 to Rs 60,000 per month even for the period when theatres were shut down during the pandemic,’’ he rued.

Film distributor KSS Prasad told TNIE that around 35-40 theatres are likely to remain closed in Krishna district from Friday opposing the surprise checks by official teams to ensure tickets are sold at prices fixed by the government.

“In all businesses, product pricing is in the hands of manufacturers. Similarly, producers must decide the ticket price, but not the government,’’ he felt.

“We are appealing to the government to take an appropriate call on the movie ticket prices for the benefit of the entire film industry,” KSS Prasad said, adding that a decision on their future course of action is likely to be taken at a meeting on Friday.