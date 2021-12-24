Nothing less than full vax with booster dose will work: Expert

G Janardhana Rao By

Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Warning that there are tough times ahead, Andhra Medical College principal Dr PV Sudhakar has cautioned that Omicron, the newest and fastest-spreading variant of coronavirus discovered so far, could pose a serious threat in January. “We may experience a terrible January. From what we have seen so far, Omicron is not milder than Delta,” he said, and cited the situation in New York, where 92% of the fresh infections are of the new variant.

As a measure to prevent the spread of

Omicron, civic staff sanitise streets

in Tirupati on Thursday | Madhav K

Stressing the importance of vaccination in such times, the AMC principal said, “If you are vaccinated and have received a booster dose you may just escape with a mild infection. If you are unvaccinated, then Omicron may be as dangerous as Delta, especially if you have risk factors. Unvaccinated individuals with risk factors have ended up with a serious disease. If you are vaccinated but did not receive a booster dose, you may avoid a serious disease only if you have no risk factors.”

Undoubtedly, the key defence against Omicron is full vaccination with a booster dose. “Nothing less will work adequately,” the AMC principal opined. If a person has conditions that make vaccines less effective then there may be a need for a total of four doses -- three as primary and the fourth a booster, he prescribed. “It is also important to know that many medical conditions and medications compromise the efficacy of the Covid-19 vaccine in combating the new mutant of coronavirus,” Dr Sudhakar said.

‘State needs 3 genome sequencing labs’

With only a few days left for the New Year, factors such as a tired workforce and people unwilling to go for vaccination, may just work to the advantage of Omicron. “Since over 200 Omicron cases have already been reported across the country, the doubling of cases may occur every three days, and not three months like earlier,” the AMC principal warned.

He underlined the need for setting up genome sequencing facilities in all the three regions of the State—North Andhra, South Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema.

Stating that all new positive cases reported in the State should be genome sequenced till the number of Omicron cases reaches 500, he noted that the process is followed for only 5% of the infections as of now.

“These testing facilities will not only help detect Omicron cases, but also any other variants that may evolve in the future.”

“The public behaviour has changed lately and as many have gone into a stage of complacency in following Covid norms. Only in the wake of Omicron, more people are getting their second dose of vaccination,” he said.

Dr Sudhakar said the Centre should roll out a roadmap for administration of the third vaccine dose to a certain section of people such as frontline workers, senior citizens and those with co-morbidities, as it will give them protection against the virus for six months, at least.

“Omicron will make us pay and we will pay dearly. It is not too late. Vaccinate, get your booster and wear a surgical or KN95 mask,” he said.