State to get skill development centres with MPLAD funds

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Expressing concern over the increasing incidence of unemployment of the youth in Andhra Pradesh, former minister and MP Suresh Prabhu announced that he wants to sanction Rs 1 crore from his MPLAD funds, to develop a skill development centre in each of the 13 districts, fully equipped with most modern tools of training.

In a letter to Krishna district Collector J Nivas on Thursday, Suresh Prabhu explained that each centre should be located in a government owned structure in a prominent place if possible near a railway station or a bus station.

Stating that he wished to see the youth of Andhra Pradesh future-ready with skills that will help them to be either self employed or gainfully employed, he said he wants them to possess requisite techniques and skills so that they could be employed overseas as not just menial workers but also as technical experts.

The former minister informed that he will link these centres to top global institutions so that they will have the ability to impart best practices. He further urged Nivas to take action and operationalise these centres in the next 2-3 months.