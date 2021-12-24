STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

State to get skill development centres with MPLAD funds

The former minister informed that he will link these centres to top global institutions so that they will have the ability to impart best practices.

Published: 24th December 2021 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2021 07:29 AM   |  A+A-

Suresh Prabhu

Former minister and MP Suresh Prabhu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Expressing concern over the increasing incidence of unemployment of the youth in Andhra Pradesh, former minister and MP Suresh Prabhu announced that he wants to sanction Rs 1 crore from his MPLAD funds, to develop a skill development centre in each of the 13 districts, fully equipped with most modern tools of training. 

In a letter to Krishna district Collector J Nivas on Thursday, Suresh Prabhu explained that each centre should be located in a government owned structure in a prominent place if possible near a railway station or a bus station. 

Stating that he wished to see the youth of Andhra Pradesh future-ready with skills that will help them to be either self employed or gainfully employed, he said he wants them to possess requisite techniques and skills so that they could be employed overseas as not just menial workers but also as technical experts. 

The former minister informed that he will link these centres to top global institutions so that they will have the ability to impart best practices. He further urged Nivas to take action and operationalise these centres in the next 2-3 months.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Suresh Prabhu skill development centre MPLAD funds
India Matters
Air passengers waiting near Rapid PCR registration counter at Chennai international airport. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
33 more test positive for Omicron variant in TN, 26 cases in Chennai so far
A medic at the Spicehealth Genome Sequencing Laboratory. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Centre decides to conduct genome sequencing of all positive cases in 8 cities
R Yuveraju
TN youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
In 2017, she received Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award, for her contribution to the field of Kalaripayattu. ( Photo | AFP)
Kerala's sword-fighting granny: Meet India's oldest Kalaripayattu master

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp