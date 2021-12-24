AP’s active Covid-19 caseload drops to 1,326

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA/GUNTUR: The State logged another 135 new Covid-19 infections from over 31,000 samples in the past 24 hours ending 9 am on Thursday, taking the overall cases to 20,76,212 from more than 3.10 crore samples so far.

Though three districts did not report a single new infection, seven districts reported a spike in new cases when compared to Wednesday. In all, eight districts have logged less than 10 new infections, accounting for 30 overall infections of the 135 fresh cases. For the second consecutive day, Prakasam and Vizianagaram districts did not report a single case. Kurnool district also did not report a single case.

Chittoor district reported the highest of 35 new infections followed by 23 in Krishna. The four Rayalaseema districts reported 47 new infections, while 17 fresh cases were reported from the three north coastal Andhra districts.

A total of 164 patients recovered from the virus, taking the overall recoveries to 20,60,400 and the active cases dipped to 1,326. Now, nine districts have less than 100 active cases with the caseload in West Godavari coming down to 99. Chittoor district has the highest of 269 active cases followed by 187 in East Godavari.

Three deaths — one each from Krishna, Guntur and Srikakulam districts — were reported, taking the overall fatalities to 14,486.

Meanwhile, among the 3,000 international travellers who arrived in Guntur, three have tested positive for Covid-19 and their samples have been sent for genome sequencing to the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) in Hyderabad. Deputy DMHO Ravi Babu appealed to people not to share such messages as it would create panic. He said ASHA workers, village and ward volunteers are conducting door-to-door fever survey with focus on those who returned from abroad

On the other hand, RT-PCR test for the woman who tested positive for Omicron in Tirupati was conducted on Thursday and results are expected by Friday. The woman, who had returned from Kenya on December 10 tested positive on December 12.