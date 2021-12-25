Christmas teaches us to peacefully co-exist: Governor

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu greeted the people of the State on the eve of Christmas.

In his message, the Governor said Christmas is a time of joyous remembrance of Jesus Christ. “It is also an occasion to cherish the teachings of Jesus that lay stress on the bonds of love, tolerance, and compassion, among all the people in the world.”

“The life of Jesus Christ is a source of inspiration for all to lead a life of virtue and faith. On this occasion, I join my Christian brothers and sisters and pray for peace and harmony in the world,” he said.

As the threat of Covid-19 is still prevailing with the emergence of a new variant, the Governor appealed to the people to celebrate the festival at home. He urged them to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour.

The Chief Minister said the birthday of Jesus is not just a festival, but a spiritual guide for the human being to walk the right path.

He said Jesus has set an example of how to be righteous and humane. “Love for fellow humans, help for the needy, patience, peaceful coexistence and forgiveness were messages to mankind through his life,” he said.

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu said the life of Jesus is an inspiration to all. He prayed for peace and redressal of problems being faced by the people. He, too, appealed to the people to adhere to the Covid guidelines.

Relief material for flood-hit dists flagged off

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan flagged off relief material for Kadapa, Nellore and Chittoor districts, which were affected by the recent floods, at a programme held at Raj Bhavan here on Friday.The relief worth Rs 10 lakh, which consist of rice, dal, wheat flour and blankets, were arranged by the State chapter of the Indian Red Cross Society. They were flagged off in three separate vans for the flood-hit families in the three districts. The Governor said helping the people in need should become an integral part of everyone’s lives.