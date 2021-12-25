CJI gets rousing welcome at home 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Justice of India NV Ramana on Friday reiterated that nothing is greater than one’s mother, motherland and mother tongue. “I am always proud to be a Telugu and will always act in a way to uphold the pride of the Telugu language and culture,” he said.

The CJI was accorded a rousing reception at his native village Ponnavaram in Veerulapadu mandal of Krishna district on Friday morning. It was his first visit to his native village after becoming the CJI.

He and his family members were brought to his house in the village from the village outskirts in a well-decorated bullock cart. Scores of people of all ages and from all walks of life received Justice Ramana. Later, he was felicitated by the villagers.

“It is all due to the blessings, affection, and cooperation of the village that I am where I am today.” He said though he left the village several years ago, he did not forget his roots and recalled his memories associated with the village.

“The service motto was the valuable asset that I acquired from my grandparents and parents. I am ever grateful to my teachers Raju Master and Markandeya Master from whom I got my basic education. Unlike today’s AC rooms and AC buses, my school was in the front yard of the teacher’s house,” he said as he cherished his time spent in the village.

Recalling his childhood days, he said though his father used to be a Communist Party sympathiser, Justice Ramana liked the ideology of Swatantra Party, and reminisced the time when he went to attend NG Ranga’s political meeting in a bullock cart.

“Acute drinking water shortage was a major problem of our region. My grandfather constructed a tank and well to provide drinking water to the village. Later, the problem was addressed to some extent after the Nagarjuan Sagar canal was built,” he said.

Pointing out that the backwardness of his village always concerned him, the CJI said farmers of the region were still facing problems such as land disputes and lack of remunerative prices. “These problems are everywhere in the country. We can solve them together.”

Stating that the pride of Telugu should be upheld by everyone, he noted that whenever people find out that he is from Andhra Pradesh they mention the construction companies from the State that were instrumental in executing major infrastructure projects across the country and even abroad, such as the Parliament building in Afghanistan.

He praised Krishna Ella and Suchitra Ella, promoters of Covaxin maker Bharat Biotech, for their exemplary work.

Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy and former minister Mandali Buddha Prasad also spoke on the occasion. State High Court Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra, other judges, Minister for I and PR Minister P Venkataramaiah were also present.