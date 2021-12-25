Cops clear air on alleged attack against TDP man, rules out political angle

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Police has cleared the air around the incident where a TDP activist suffered burns after he was allegedly set on fire on December 20.

While the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders claimed that members of the YSRCP were behind the attack, the police confirmed that the man was electrocuted when he was trying to steal copper from electricity wires.

Additional SP NVS Murthy on Friday said Venkata Narayana, a resident of Kopparru village, filed a complaint with the Yedlapadu police station that a few unidentified persons attacked him and tried to kill him.

The police began investigation and found out that the four cases were already booked against the complainant for stealing copper from current wires. When the police searched the crime spot they found his blood-covered footwear, a cutting plier and an ax blade.

With the coordination of the electricity department, the police found out that he climbed the electric pole to cut the power supply and steal the copper wires. But he got electrocuted and sustained injuries.

The additional SP reiterated that the complainant was not attacked by anyone and that there was no political angle to the case.