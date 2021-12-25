Debate on Constitution welcome, says CJI after High Tea with Andhra CM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Justice of India NV Ramana was accorded a warm welcome by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his wife YS Bharathi at the High Tea hosted by the State government here Saturday in honour of the former.

Justice Ramana, along with Jagan, cut a cake. The CJI was also felicitated by the Chief Minister. Speaking on the occasion, Jagan said it was a great privilege for the Telugu-speaking community in general and Andhra Pradesh in particular, that after 1965, a Telugu man became the CJI.

Justice Ramana thanked the government, the Chief Minister and people of the State for hosting the High Tea in his honour. He also greeted the people on the occasion of Christmas and hoped that AP will be a developed and prosperous State.

Earlier, Jagan, along with his wife Bharathi, called on Justice Ramana and his wife.

It was the first meeting of Jagan with Justice Ramana after he shot off a letter to the then CJI SA Bobde in October, 2020 alleging court manipulations. The complaint was later dismissed by the Apex Court.

Later, at a separate function, the Rotary Club conferred the Life Time Achievement Award on Justice Ramana. Speaking at the event, the CJI said it was a reminder to him to strive better and ascend new heights.

“I will uphold Telugu pride and strive to enhance the glory of the Indian judicial system,” he vowed. He also made some interesting remarks. Pointing out that a debate on the Constitution is taking place across the country, particularly in the Telugu States, he said was a welcome development.

“It is good that today, the Constitution is not just relegated to libraries and courts, but is being discussed in meetings everywhere and even in households. People should be aware of their fundamental rights and responsibilities,” the Chief Justice of India said.

Advising people not to seek alternative resolution mechanism and approach police stations and locals for justice, he advised them to only approach legal and constitutional institutions to get justice.

“The entire legal procedure should be understood by the petitioner and at the end he should return from the court satisfied that justice is done. Only this way, will people trust and respect courts and the judicial system,” he said.

Justice Ramana said it is not just courts, but governments too are under an obligation to ensure justice as per various articles of the Constitution, as an executive arm of democracy.

“When the government ensures justice within the ambit of law and the Constitution, there is no need for courts to intervene. However, when the limits are crossed, the courts have to intervene and they do it. Civil rights have to be ensured and when they are violated, particularly those under Article 21 and 19, which are the heart of the Constitution, everyone has to question it,” he said.

On 4.6 crore pending court cases, the CJI said it is not a major problem as cases get adjourned for various reasons, but at the same time, efforts needed to be made for speedy disposal of cases. Earlier in the day, Justice Ramana visited Kanaka Durga temple and offered prayers.

Vibrancy of Vijayawada missing now: CJI

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana said Vijayawada was a vibrant place and famous as Blazewada for being a melting pot of different political ideologies, besides being a cradle for culture and arts. He recalled the days when people from Vijayawada emerged as leaders of political parties at the national level.

“However, that vibrancy of Vijayawada is missing somewhat today. I want to see the city regain its past glory,” he said.