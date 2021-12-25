Guntur dist set to get 124 multipurpose warehouses

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The district is set to get 124 multipurpose warehouses in the first phase as part of the government’s decision to set up multipurpose facilities centres, besides RBKs, across the State with an outlay of Rs 6,000 crore.

A sum of Rs 27.76 crore has been allocated for the establishment of warehouses with 500 and 1,000 metric tonnes capacity. Along with warehouses, these centres will also have 13 different types of facilities including drying platforms, collection centres, cold rooms for storage, custom hiring centres, primary processing centres, assaying equipment, Janata Bazaars, bulk milk cooling units, cattle sheds, and aqua infra in select villages, procurement centres, and e-marketing.

The district officials with the coordination of cooperative societies have identified and acquired required lands in about 70 villages for the warehouses.

Under the instructions of Joint Collector Dinesh Kumar, the revenue department officials are working to acquire lands in the remaining 54 villages.

He has also instructed them to identify government lands with a minimum of 25 cents area in those villages.