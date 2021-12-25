Lokesh blames govt for death of tenant farmer

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh has alleged that the YSRC government’s ‘ruthless’ policies led to the death of a sugarcane farmer at Payakaraopeta in Visakhapatnam district.

Lokesh said the farmer, Nanaji, was taking part in a protest in front of the Thandava Sugar Factory demanding payment of bills when the police tried to forcefully disperse tried to disperse the agitators. “This eventually caused the death of the sugarcane farmer,” he charged.

In a statement on Friday, Lokesh said the YSRC government is showing an indifferent attitude towards the farmers who were not getting payments from the NCS and Thandava sugar factories. “In the past, the police brutally attacked sugarcane farmers when they were holding protests for payment of their bills from the NCS sugar factory in Vizianagaram district,” he alleged.