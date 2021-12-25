Omicron cases rise to 4 in State

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The number of Omicron cases in the State increased to four with two returnees from Gulf countries testing positive for the new coronavirus variant on Friday.

Dr G Hymavathi, Director of Public Health, said a 41-year-old woman returned to East Godavari district from Kuwait last week. She landed at Gannavaram airport in Vijayawada on December 19. In the RT-PCR test, she tested positive for Covid-19. Her samples were sent to the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology, Hyderabad, for genome sequencing. Her test result came out positive for Omicron on Thursday night.

After testing positive for Covid, the woman went to her native village in East Godavari district in a car. The car driver and three of her primary contacts tested negative. The woman has been kept under home isolation.

In the second case, a 33-year-old man, who visited the UAE, returned to Visakhapatnam on December 15. When he tested positive for Covid-19 in the RT-PCR test, his samples were sent to the CCMB for genome sequencing. His test result also came out positive for Omicron.

Dr Hymavathi said the UAE returnee was discharged from hospital on December 22 after undergoing treatment for mild fever. He has been quarantined under the close observation of the health department.

All the primary and secondary contacts of the Gulf returnees are being tested. If anyone tests positive for Covid-19, his samples will be sent to the CCMB for genome sequencing, she said.

A total of 53 international travellers and their nine primary contacts have tested positive for Covid-19 in the State so far and their samples have been sent to the CCMB for genome sequencing.

As many as 33,161 international travellers have arrived in the State since December 1. Health officials urged people to discard rumours and follow Covid Appropriate Behaviour strictly, besides taking all precautions to protect themselves from the virus.

Andhra Pradesh reported its first Omicron case on December 12. A 34-year-old man who returned to Vizianagaram from Ireland, was the first to test positive for the new coronavirus variant.

The second Omicron case in the State emerged from Tirupati with a 39-year-old woman, who returned from Kenya, testing positive for the new virus mutant.