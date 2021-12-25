Overhaul of State police soon, says BJP RS member

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that the Centre has the power to recall IPS officers, BJP Rajya Sabha member CM Ramesh on Friday claimed that soon there will be an overhaul of the State police.

Speaking to mediapersons at the party state office here, Ramesh said the Union Home Ministry is observing the law and order situation in the State, and there are possibilities of the Centre’s interference in case the acts of the State government are against the Constitution.

“We have already explained to the Centre the police system in the State...there will be a revamp in the AP police department,” he said.

He asserted that the Centre has a clear stand on Amaravati, and is committed for its development as the capital of AP.

Ramesh added that the BJP will organise a protest on December 28 resenting the anti-people policies of the State government. The meeting, christened “Prabhuthwampai Prajagraha Sabha”, will be attended by the national leaders of the party.

Alleging that there is no development in the State and no progress in crucial projects like Amaravati and Polavaram, the BJP MP said the Chief Minister should learn from the Tamil Nadu administration.

Taking a dig at the liquor policy, he demanded the government to release a white paper on the sale of liquor.