Police destroy  814 kg of ganja worth Rs 48 lakh

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Police have destroyed 815.35 kgs ganja worth Rs 48.96 lakh at four places in the district on Friday. SP Malika Garg said, “We are taking all possible steps to put a full stop to the illegal transportation and sales of contraband within the district limits. We burnt nearly ganja worth Rs 48.96 lakh which was seized under the Special Enforcement Bureau station limits in Ongole, Parchuru, Singarayakonda and Cumbham. 13 cases have been registered under the NDPS Act.”

Malika Garg appealed to all parents to keep an eye on their children’s activities at colleges, schools and institutions as many students are getting addicted to drugs and other narcotic substances easily.

“We are going to further intensify vigilance and take stringent action against those transporting or selling ganja or any other drugs,” the SP said.

SEB SP Avulayya, Ongole DSP U Nagaraju, special branch DSP Mariyadas, Ongole SEB assistant SP (AS) M Sudheer Babu, Tangutur Tahsildar were present.

