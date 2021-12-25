Rs 110-cr Birla unit at Pulivendula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy laid the foundation stone for the Rs 110.38 crore Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited unit at Pulivendula Industrial Development Park on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said it was a historic event as a Fortune 500 company came to Pulivendula to establish its manufacturing unit with an investment of Rs 110 crore. The unit will generate employment for 2,112 people in the initial stage. In the future, the company may provide employment to over 10,000 people. Aditya Birla Fashion runs 3,031 stores with a retail turnover of Rs 8,700 crore and most importantly 85% of its workforce are women.

A skill development college is coming up in Pulivendula as part of the State government plan to set up one skill development college in each Parliamentary constituency to churn out skilled workforce for the unit.

Jagan urged Aditya Birla Group to extend its support in providing quality training to students of the skill development colleges in the State. He promised to extend all support from the State government to the company in its venture as Pulivendula is his own constituency.

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited MD Aditya Dikshit hailed Jagan as a dynamic leader and said the unit in Pulivendula will be set up at the earliest.

Addressing a public meeting after distributing house site pattas to beneficiaries at Jagananna Housing Colony on the second-day of his visit to Kadapa district, the Chief Minister said the colony is being developed in 323 acres at a cost of Rs 147 crore and each house will be built with Rs 6 lakh. An industrial park is being set up near the colony, which will facilitate a walk to work in the future as many employment opportunities will be created near residential colonies, he said.

Pulivendula to get drainage, water projects worth Rs 165 cr

Listing out development projects taken up in Pulivendula, Jagan said a modern market yard was established at a cost of Rs 10.5 crore. A warehouse to store up to 6,000 tonnes of sweet lime was set up at a cost of Rs 4.7 crore.

Two police stations at Peddamudium and Kasinayana, a new bus depot at a cost of Rs 34 crore, development of Shilparamam in Pulivendula at a cost of Rs 13 crore, a sports complex at a cost of Rs 18 crore and a recreation park at Velimela Sarassu with Rs 44 crore are the other development projects.

The Chief Minister said an aqua hub was inaugurated in Pulivendula where 100 fish kiosks and seafood shops were set up. About 70 aqua hubs are being set up in the State with over 14,000 shops. For underground drainage system in Pulivendula, Rs 100 crore was allotted.

A sum of Rs 65 crore was sanctioned to supply protected drinking water to every house in the Assembly constituency, the Chief Minister added. Later, the Chief Minister inaugurated the Agricultural Market Yard, a new model police station in Kadapa’s Pulivendula and Andhra Aqua Hub.