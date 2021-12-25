STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

SL PM Rajapaksa prays at Tirumala

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa offered prayers at the ancient hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala on Friday.

Published: 25th December 2021 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2021 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa offered prayers at the ancient hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala on Friday.

The 76-year old, accompanied by his wife Shiranthi, flew in here on Thursday afternoon on a more than 24-hour long spiritual journey to the hills, a temple official said.

On his arrival at Mahadwaram of the temple, he was accorded a warm welcome by TTD joint executive officer (JEO) Veerabrahmam and chief vigilance and security officer (CVSO) Gopinath Jatti.

After worship, the high priests of the shrine, amid chanting of Vedic hymns, bestowed blessings upon the Rajapaksa couple at the sprawling Sri Ranganayaka Mandapam at the hill shrine, the official said. 

The Prime  Minister was also presented a portrait of Lord Venkateswara and laddu prasadam by the temple management, the official said. This is Rajapaksa’s second visit to the temple as Prime Minister.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mahinda Rajapaksa Sri Lankan Prime Minister TTD Tirumala
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Patriotism vs humanity, and blinkered Indian media
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Sudha Murty's anecdote in text gives north Kerala boy courage to nail abuser
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
12-year-old boy beats Covid-19, long odds after 65 days of ECMO
Taking cognizance of the matter, the Khandwa District Education Officer is issuing a show-cause notice to the school.
Row as school question paper in MP asks to name son of Kareena, Saif Ali Khan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp