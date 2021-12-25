SL PM Rajapaksa prays at Tirumala

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa offered prayers at the ancient hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala on Friday.

The 76-year old, accompanied by his wife Shiranthi, flew in here on Thursday afternoon on a more than 24-hour long spiritual journey to the hills, a temple official said.

On his arrival at Mahadwaram of the temple, he was accorded a warm welcome by TTD joint executive officer (JEO) Veerabrahmam and chief vigilance and security officer (CVSO) Gopinath Jatti.

After worship, the high priests of the shrine, amid chanting of Vedic hymns, bestowed blessings upon the Rajapaksa couple at the sprawling Sri Ranganayaka Mandapam at the hill shrine, the official said.

The Prime Minister was also presented a portrait of Lord Venkateswara and laddu prasadam by the temple management, the official said. This is Rajapaksa’s second visit to the temple as Prime Minister.