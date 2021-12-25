STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TTD expresses ‘shock’ over Swamiji’s claims

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on Friday denied the charges levelled by Sri Paripoornananda Swami and expressed shock over the ‘baseless’ allegations made by him.

In a press release, setting aside all charges made by the Swamiji, the TTD said after the abolition of the Mirasi system several persons voluntarily joined the TTD as employees and they were treated with utmost dignity by the officials. 

The release said, Swamiji is well aware that since several decades the TTD has been utilising the funds raised through donations, hundi collections and sale of Arjita seva tickets on various social welfare activities, including educational institutions, hospitals, old age homes, veda pathashalas, Veda University and many dharmic programmes.In a similar way, the TTD has mulled a Children’s superspecialty hospital to help the poor and needy children who are suffering from cardiac and other ailments.

The release said that Swamiji is also not ignorant of the massive two-day Gosammelanam convention undertaken by the TTD on the directions of  Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

